West Indies vs India: Decoding Shikhar Dhawan's stats in ODIs

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 08:08 pm 3 min read

Dhawan averages over 44.00 in ODIs played this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the 16-man squad for the three-match ODIs against West Indies, starting July 22. Dhawan, who is now largely a part of the one-dayers, will be looking to extend his rich vein of form from the Indian Premier League 2022 season. India would be banking on Dhawan to lead upfront. We decode his stats in ODIs.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is not Dhawan's first stint as a captain for India.

He led the side in the three-match ODIs in Sri Lanka last year.

Back then, the senior members of the side were involved in the England Test series.

Dhawan finished as India's leading run-scorer in the series (128 runs), averaging a phenomenal 64.00.

He'd be hoping to emulate the same.

Captaincy Eight players have led India since July 2021

As many as eight players have led Team India across formats since July 2021. These are Virat Kohli (12), Rohit Sharma (14), Shikhar Dhawan (6), KL Rahul (4), Hardik Pandya (2), Rishabh Pant (5), Ajinkya Rahane (1), and Jasprit Bumrah (1). Notably, Dhawan owns the highest average among them in this period (42.80), while Rohit is unbeaten as captain.

Information Dhawan averages 44.75 in 2022

Dhawan found success in the limited ODIs played this year. He has clobbered 179 runs and averages a healthy 44.75. His scores read: 79(84), 29(38), 61(73), and 10(26). He last played against West Indies in February.

vs WI How has Dhawan fared against the Windies in 50 overs?

Dhawan has hoarded 844 runs against West Indies in ODIs. He averages a modest 32.46 across 28 matches played to date. He has notched two hundreds and five fifties. Dhawan's clocked his best score against the Windies, a 95-ball 119, in 2013. At home, he has managed 385 runs at 32.08. In away conditions, Dhawan averages a poor 26.76 with 348 runs.

Wins One of India's premium match-winners in ODIs

Dhawan has been of India's biggest match-winners in 50 overs since his arrival. He has hammered 4,363 runs at 51.94. He has stamped 13 hundreds and 25 fifties. Dhawan ranks fourth-most among away runs scored in this interval (2,657). Kohli (4,726), Mohammad Hafeez (3,209), and Rohit Sharma (2,661) rank above him. Notably, the southpaw has tonked 1,584 runs in away wins.

Career A look at Dhawan's ODI career

Dhawan, since making his ODI debut in 2010, has belted 6,284 runs in 149 matches. He averages 45.53 and has maintained a strike rate of 93.37. He has struck 17 hundreds and 35 fifties. He clocked his best score in this format (143) against Australia in 2019. He has been India's third-most run-getter since his debut, behind Virat Kohli (11,184) and Rohit Sharma (8,128).

Information India's ODI squad for West Indies tour

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Schedule West Indies vs India, ODIs: Here is the schedule

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and India will begin on July 22 at Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain, Trinidad). This venue will also host the next two ODIs on 24 and 27, respectively. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. Trinidad, St Kitts, and Lauderhill (Florida) are the venues for the series.