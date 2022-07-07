Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur reaches final after beating Tatjana Maria

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 07, 2022

Ons Jabeur has reached Wimbledon final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Ons Jabeur has reached the final of the 2022 Wimbledon after beating Tatjana Maria in three sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-1). Jabeur will face either Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in the summit clash. Jabeur has reached the final at a major for the first time. She has been in good form this season. Here we decode the key details.

Key numbers for Jabeur

Jabeur has dropped a set in the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon event for the second time. She has raced to a 36-9 win-loss record in 2022. Jabeur is seeking her third title win this season. Jabeur now has a 3-1 win over Maria. Jabeur, who had reached the quarters here last season, has a 10-4 win-loss record. Overall in Slams, Jabeur's tally reads 32-20.

10-10 record for Maria at Wimbledon

Maria had reached her maiden semi-final at Grand Slams. She now has a 10-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon, besides a 17-35 record across Slams. Here previous best record at Slams was a third-round appearance here in 2015.

Road to the final for Jabeur

Jabeur beat Mirjam Bjorklund 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. She overcame Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0 next. In the 3rd round, Jabeur eased past Diane Perry 6-2, 6-3. The fourth round saw Jabeur beat Elise Mertens 7-6, 6-4. In the quarters, Jabeur went past Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. And now in the semis, she beat Maria in three sets.

Key stats of the match

Jabeur served four aces compared to zero from Maria. The latter made five double faults compared to Jabeur's two. Jabeur had a 70% win on the first serve. She converted four of the 11 break points. She also won a total of 95 points.