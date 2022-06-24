Sports

Eastbourne International: Jelena Ostapenko beats Camila Giorgi, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 24, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Jelena Ostapenko has reached the Eastbourne final (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko ended Camila Giorgi's run in the ongoing Eastbourne International on Friday. With this win, Ostapenko has reached the final and will face Petra Kvitova on Saturday. Ostapenko won the match in straight sets (6-2, 6-2). Giorgi was no match for the in-form Ostapenko. Notably, Ostapenko is the defending champion here and will face a stern test against Kvitova.

Ostapenko 20-10 win-loss record in 2022 for Ostapenko

Ostapenko has reached her second singles final of the season after triumphing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February. The eighth-seeded Latvian was the highest seed left among the four semi-finalists. She has a 20-10 win-loss record in 2022. In what was a third meeting between Ostapenko and Giorgi, the former has taken a 2-1 lead.

Do you know? A 4-4 win-loss record for Ostapenko against Kvitova

Ostapenko and Kvitova have met on eight occasions so far. Both players have won four matches each. Notably, Ostapenko had met Kvitova in Doha this year. She went on to win the match 5-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Information Key stats of the match

Giorgi served five aces compared to Ostapenko's three. However, Giorgi managed to clock five double faults. Ostapenko converted four of the nine break points. She also claimed 60 points. She had a 78% win on the first serve.

Information A look at Ostapenko's run in the tournament

In the first match she beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4. In the second match, Ostapenko was leading versus Madison Keys 6-3 before the latter retired through injury. She overcame Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2 next in the quarters. And now, she has beaten Giorgi.