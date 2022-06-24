Sports

Decoding the stats of Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 24, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray has won 2 Wimbledon honors (Photo credit: Twitter/@andy_murray)

Andy Murray faces a crucial phase ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon given he is nursing an abdominal injury which saw him miss out on the Queen's Championships. Murray said his injury is healing but it's still not perfect. Murray has won two Wimbledon Championships and if he manages to make the cut, one would expect a lot of fight. We decode his Wimbledon stats.

Murray 2022 Murray's performance in 2022

Murray is currently ranked 52 in the world. In 2022, he has a win-loss record of 16-9. He is yet to win a trophy. In his last event, Murray reached the final in Stuttgart, losing against Matteo Berrettini in three sets. Earlier his year, Murray also reached the final of the Sydney International but lost to Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

Wimbledon 59-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Murray has a 59-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon. This is the only Slam event where he has managed to win 50-plus matches. From 2008 to 2017, Murray always managed to reach the quarters or more. During these 10 years, he reached four semi-finals, three quarter-finals, one final, and won the trophy on two counts.

Finals Murray has a 2-1 record at Wimbledon finals

Murray reached his first Wimbledon final in 2012. However, he was beaten by Roger Federer in four sets (6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 4-6). The following year, Murray reached the finale once again and this time her emerged triumphant. He beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. He reached the 2016 final, beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Matches Murray can surpass Emerson's number of wins

Since 2003, Murray is the only player to have won Wimbledon apart from the 'Big Three' Roger Federer (8), Novak Djokovic (6), and Rafael Nadal (2). Murray has the joint-ninth highest number of matches won at Wimbledon alongside John McEnroe (59). He needs two more wins to surpass Roy Emerson (60 wins).

Slams A look at Murray's overall Slam numbers

Murray has a win-loss record of 193-50 at Slams. Besides his 59-11 record at Wimbledon, he has a 49-14 record at the Australian Open. He is a five-time finalist at AO. At Roland Garros, he has a 39-11 win-loss record. He reached the final in 2016. Murray has won one US Open title, besides being a runner-up as well. His record reads 46-14.