Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has set the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the 48-year history of the FedEx ATP Rankings. The Serb first attained the No. 1 ranking on July 4, 2011. He has since held the top spot in the rankings across five different stints for a record 311 weeks. Here are further details.

Top spot Djokovic had returned to the top spot in November 2018

The 33-year-old Djokovic had earlier fallen as low as No. 22 on May 21, 2018 and returned to the top spot on November 5, 2018. The Serbian has since spent 88 weeks at No. 1, across two different stints, and last season finished as the year-end No. 1 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for a record-equaling sixth time.

Do you know? Djokovic breaks Federer's record

Notably, Djokovic has overcome Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks. Earlier, Federer had broken the record held by Pete Sampras (286 weeks) at No. 1 on July 16, 2012.

Stints A look at Djokovic's five stints at No. 1

Djokovic was the world number one in men's singles from July 4, 2011 to July 8, 2012 for 53 weeks. His next stint was for 48 weeks between November 5, 2012 to October 6, 2013. Third stint: July 7, 2014 to November 6, 2016 (122 weeks). Fourth stint: November 5, 2018 to November 3, 2019 (52 weeks). Fifth stint: February 3, 2020-present (36 weeks).

AO Djokovic's Australian Open record could be unmatched

Djokovic has the most number of Australian Open wins in the history of the Grand Slam event (9). Notably, the next best on the list are Federer and former Aussie legend Roy Emerson (6 each). By winning the Australian Open 2021 event, it is now the second time that Djokovic has clinched the title three successive times. This is a unique record.

Records Djokovic holds these unbreakable records

Since 1973, Djokovic has accumulated the most points as world number one (16,950). He is the sole holder of all four Grand Slams and Year-End Championship simultaneously. Djokovic holds a special record of 15 straight finals reached in a season (2015), besides winning the most Elite titles in a season (15). He defeated all top-10 players in a season (2015).

