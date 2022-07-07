Sports

SL vs Australia, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 06:18 pm 3 min read

Nathan Lyon had picked a five-fer in the first Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Post a nightmarish defeat in the first outing, Sri Lanka will face Australia in the second Test in Galle, starting July 8. The hosts need a win to draw the series and gain crucial points for the ICC World Test Championship perspective. Australia haven't lost a single Test in the ongoing cycle. They will aim to keep the streak intact. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. The match will be telecast live on Sony SIX Network (10:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. Sides batting first registered 21 wins in 38 outings played here. Spinners will play a deciding factor on this wicket. Slight showers can be anticipated on Day 1 and Day 5.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in Tests

Australia have a 20-4 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in Tests (eight draws). However, the Kangaroos had suffered a 3-0 whitewash defeat on their previous tour of SL in 2016.

Australia Australia eye a clean sweep in Galle

Australia have been a force to deal with in the ongoing WTC cycle. Usman Khawaja's belligerent form could be a concern for the hosts. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are a knock away from getting back their mojo. Then there's Cameron Green who could punch valuable runs. Spinners Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson could be backed to derail the Lankan line-up.

SL Mathews' return is a blessing for Sri Lanka

All-rounder Angelo Mathews was tested COVID-19 positive on Day 3 of the first Test. He has recovered and will be available for the decider. The duo of Mathews and Nirsohan Dickwella could pose troublesome to Cummins' men. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has to have a solid show at the top. Ramesh Mendis is well-versed with the conditions to wreak havoc courtesy of his spin prowess.

Information Sri Lanka marred with rising COVID-19 cases

Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay returned positive on Wednesday. Meanwhile, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama tested COVID-19 on Tuesday. Thus, the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Lakshan Sandakan, and Prabath Jayasuriya have been added to the squad for the second Test.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage. Australia (probable XI): Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Stats Who are the key peformers?

Nathan Lyon has claimed 33 Test scalps in Sri Lanka, averaging 28.09. Usman Khawaja has hammered 822 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 117.42 in Tests played this year. Versus Australia, Angelo Mathews has bashed 640 runs at 40.00. He has a hundred (105*) and four fifties. Dimuth Karunaratne has slammed 5,819 runs at 39.58. He has 14 hundreds and 29 fifties.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Niroshan Dickwella, David Warner, Angelo Mathews, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Niroshan Dickwella, David Warner, Angelo Mathews, Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Maheesh Theekshana.