Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window activities of Borussia Dortmund

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 07, 2022, 06:16 pm 3 min read

Sebastian Haller has joined Dortmund from Ajax (Photo credit: Twitter

Borussia Dortmund have set the pace in the 2022 summer transfer window, signing seven players already. They had earlier seen Erling Haaland leave the club for Manchester City. Mid-fielder Axel Witsel also left as a free agent and joined Atletico Madrid. Sebastian Haller will now lead Dortmund's attack after he was roped in from Ajax. Here we decode their transfer window.

Adeyemi Karim Adeyemi has joined from Red Bull Salzburg

Dortmund have signed 20-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg. He has signed a five-year deal at the Signal Iduna Park after an impressive 2021-22 campaign. He was involved in 25 goals in 39 appearances for the Austrian champions. Adeyemi wanted to join Dortmund the moment he came to know about the club's interest in him.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dortmund are once again trying to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies in the 2022-23 season.

A selling club, Dortmund have always sold players for huge profits after minimal investment.

They let Haaland join City and by getting Haller, it proves to be a decent capture.

Dortmund have got key areas covered and it's believed that the window isn't over for them.

Haller Haller comes to Dortmund from Ajax

Dortmund have roped in Haller from Ajax on a four-year deal. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has joined the German side for 31m euros. As per the BBC, the fee could increase to 34.5m euros. Haller had previously played in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt from 2017-2019. For Ajax, he ended up with 47 goals in 66 matches, including 34 last season.

Mid-fielder Salih Ozcan has joined from Cologne

Borussia Dortmund also completed the signing of Cologne mid-fielder Salih Ozcan on a four-year deal through to summer 2026. He is set to be seen as a like-for-like replacement for Witsel. The 24-year-old made made 31 Bundesliga appearances last season for Cologne. Overall, he made 95 top-flight appearances for the Billy Goats, scoring two goals and making five assists.

Do you know? Dortmund signed Bayern's Sule on a free transfer

Dortmund signed Niklas Sule back in February from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal. Sule saw his contract at Bayern end in June and has joined as a free agent. It was learned previously that Bayern didn't agree on extending the player's contract.

Haaland Haaland left for Man City

21-year-old Haaland completed a move to City after the club activated a £51.2m release clause in his contract. The deal ended the club's search for a striker. The youngster signed a five-year deal until 2027. Haaland was a sensation for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 games. Last year Haaland became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

Do you know? Other players to have joined Dortmund

Dortmund have also purchased Nico Schlotterbeck from fellow Bundesliga club Freiburg. He has signed a five-year deal. He made 56 appearances for Freiburg and spent a season on loan with Union Berlin in 2020-21. Dortmund have also signed goal-keepers Alexander Meyer and Marcel Lotka.

Information Witsel has joined Atletico

Veteran Belgian mid-fielder Axel Witsel has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer from Dortmund. Atletico announced the same on Wednesday. The 33-year-old, who has been capped 124 times by Belgium, has signed until June 30, 2023 after having spent four years in the Bundesliga.

Departures Players who could leave Dortmund

German publication BILD has reported that Manuel Akanji is being eyed by Inter Milan this summer. His contract is set to expire in 2023. Right-back Felix Passlack could also leave the club this summer with the club not being keen to extend his contract. Reports claim that Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Thorgan Hazard.