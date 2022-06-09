Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Barcelona

Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona (Photo credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

Spanish club Barcelona are bracing themselves for a busy summer ahead keeping the transfer window in mind. Barca are in huge debt at the moment with a deep economic crisis in hand. With the Financial Fair Play situation existing, Barca are being cautious as they wait to get moves done. Barca have been interested in a host of players and several deals could happen.

Lewandowski Barca hope to land Lewandowski

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has another year left in his contract but the is ready to depart, saying his chapter in Munich is over. He achieved a lot of success at Bayern and is now said to have agreed on a three-year deal with Barca. However, things are complicated as Bayern want to keep him and could be asking for a substantial fee.

Context Why does this story matter?

Barca finished second in La Liga after Xavi took over as the club's manager back in November.

Since his arrival, Barca made crucial signings in the January transfer window.

Players like Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived from Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

And now, Xavi is busy plotting moves for players with a lot of quality to bolster the squad further.

Alonso Alonso waiting on Barca in agreeing a fee with Chelsea

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso wants to leave the London club and has expressed his desire to play in Spain. His deal expires in 2023 and there are reports of the left-back agreeing personal terms with Barca. However, he is awaiting as Barca need to agree upon a specific fee with Chelsea. Alonso has made 212 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 29 goals, winning several trophies.

Signings Barca have completed Christensen and Kessie deals

Barca have already agreed a deal with Andreas Christensen, who didn't extend his contract with Chelsea. In March, AC Milan Mid-fielder Franck Kessie had agreed a four-year contract with Barca on a free transfer. As per Fabrizio Romano, Christensen and Kessie have completed their moves to Barca but the latter is waiting as they can't be registered yet because of Financial Fair Play situation.

Frenkie Will Frenkie de Jong be allowed to leave?

Barcelona want to keep Frenkie de Jong and the player is also keen on staying here. However, due to financial constraints, Barca could be resigned in losing their prized asset. Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag wants De Jong as priority and the club is willing to offer a significant sum of money. United are hoping to change the player's mind.

Dembele Barca could lose Ousmane Dembele

Barca are on the verge of losing Ousmane Dembele as the player is yet to agree a new deal offered. There have been reports that Chelsea are considering a move for Dembele, who is set to be a free agent. Recently, Dembele's agent said Dembele's future remains open. The player joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, having made 150 appearances.

Information Angel Di Maria can be a quality addition

There have been reports of Angel Di Maria joining Barca on an one-year transfer. Di Maria is a free agent after his contract expired with Paris Saint-Germain. Barca want quality and experience and could land the Argentinean, who is also in talks with Juventus.