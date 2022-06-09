Sports

PSG star Lionel Messi set to make his acting debut

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 09, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Messi will appear in TV series Los Protectores

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is set to venture into acting. According to several reports, the legendary footballer will make his professional acting debut in the Argentine TV series Los Protectores. Notably, Messi would appear in Season Two of the popular TV series. In a recently-released backstage video, Messi could be seen meeting the stars of the show. Here are further details.

Messi is set to appear in the second season of the TV series Los Protectores which is currently available only on channel Star+ in Argentina. This season of the Disney series, set to be out next year, has been shot across locations in Buenos Aires and Paris. It follows the story of three football agents who deal with a threat to their business.



El más grande con los más grandes.#LosProtectores temporada 2, muy pronto. Solo en #StarPlusLA. pic.twitter.com/zAt5ThTUc5 — Star+ Latinoamérica (@StarPlusLA) June 7, 2022

Messi has been as vibrant on the football field He recently starred in Argentina's 5-0 win against Estonia in a friendly match. Messi scored all five goals, guiding Argentina to victory. The Argentine ace registered his 86th goal for the country, now the fourth-most in international football. It was the first time Messi scored five goals in a game for Argentina.