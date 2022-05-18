Sports

Golden Boot race: Statistical comparison between Salah and Son

Golden Boot race: Statistical comparison between Salah and Son

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 18, 2022, 02:25 pm 3 min read

Can Son trump Salah? (Photo credit: Twitter/@Sonny7)

The Golden Boot race for the Premier League 2021-22 season is set to head into the final gameweek on Sunday. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leads the scoring tally with 22 goals under his belt. Vying for a maiden Golden Boot award is Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who has netted 21 goals. Here we do a statistical comparison between the two players.

Salah Salah's numbers in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Having played 34 games in the Premier League 2021-22 season, Salah has netted 22 goals, including five penalties. He has also chipped in with 13 assists. He has had the highest number of shots (131). 57 of them have been on target. Salah has hit the woodwork three times. He has created 18 big chances.

Context Why does this story matter?

Salah has had a terrific season, leading both the goals chart and assists tally.

He is one of the primary reasons why Liverpool are still alive in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Son has been a revelation, putting Spurs on the driver's seat for a berth in .the Champions League next season.

Both players deserve all the plaudits for their contribution.

Son Son's numbers in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Son has also played 34 Premier League matches this season. He has scored 21 goals, besides making seven assists. Notably, all of them have been non-penalty goals. Out of his 79 shots, 44 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork on two occasions. Son has also created 10 big chances in the ongoing PL season.

Do you know? Salah's overall Premier League numbers

In 192 appearances, Salah has scored 119 goals, besides making 47 assists. His tally includes 18 penalties. Out of his 693 shots, 306 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork 15 times. Salah has created 71 big chances as well.

Numbers Salah is aiming to win third PL Golden Boot

Premier League 2019-20 champion Salah is aiming to win his third Golden Boot award. He has won the award in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. Salah has also won the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2017-18. He has won two Premier League Goal of the Month awards in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. He has won four Player of the Month awards.

Information Son will be aiming to win maiden Golden Boot award

Son is aiming to win his maiden Golden Boot. He has two Goal of the Month awards in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. He has also won three Player of the Month awards. Son has also won one Goal of the Season award.

Information Son's overall Premier League numbers

In 231 appearances, Son has 91 goals. He has also contributed with 46 assists. Son has scored one penalty and a free-kick. Out of his 495 shots, 226 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 18 times. He has created 55 big chances.