Decoding the achievements of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2022, 03:00 am 3 min read

Klopp saw his side win the FA Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmiratesFACup)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to win a quadruple with his side in the ongoing 2021-22 season. Klopp has already guided Liverpool to Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins this season. His team is in the final of the Champions League, besides having a chance to snatch the Premier League title as well from Manchester City. We decode Klopp's achievements.

Premier League Klopp's Premier League numbers

Since joining the club in October 2015, Klopp has managed the Reds in 257 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 165 wins, 58 draws, and 34 losses. His side has netted 550 goals, besides conceding 242. Klopp has helped Liverpool win one Premier League honor. The Reds lifted the Premier League in 2019-20.

Klopp has made Liverpool a force to be reckoned with, building a solid side over the years.

He has already tasted success, winning multiple trophies.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager signed a contract extension as well last month.

Klopp is set to stay until the summer of 2026.

He has established a great rapport with the fans and his numbers are laudable.

Wins Klopp has helped Liverpool win numerous trophies

Klopp has managed English giants Liverpool in 379 matches in all competitions. He has won 233, drawn 86, and lost 60 matches, notching a win percentage of 61.5. Besides the Premier League 2019-20 title, he has helped Liverpool win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season. He has won one Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup as well.

Stats Klopp scripted these records after Liverpool won FA Cup

As per Opta, by winning the FA Cup recently, Klopp became only the second manager to win the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the top-flight title all with the same English club, along with Sir Alex Ferguson (with Manchester United). As per Squawka, Klopp also became the first German manager to win the FA Cup.

Information Klopp has won numerous PL awards

Klopp has also bagged nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards. The last of his award came in May 2021. The German has also won one Premier League Manager of the Season award. He won the same in 2019-20.

Klopp has reached his third UCL final with Liverpool. He saw his side lose in 2017-18 before winning the trophy in 2018-19. He also led his side to the Europa League final and Carabao Cup final in 2015-16, losing both.