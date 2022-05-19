Sports

UEFA Europa League 2021-22: Frankfurt beat Rangers to win title

Frankfurt are the UEL 2021-22 champions (Photo credit: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

German side Eintracht Frankfurt have won the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 final. They beat Rangers via a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 over 120 minutes. Aaron Ramsey missed a decisive spot kick for Rangers during the shootout as Frankfurt prevailed 5-4. After winning the UEFA Cup in 1980, Frankfurt have sealed their maiden major European honor.

Match 1-1 at end of normal time

It was a goalless first half with Frankfurt having the best chance. Angnar Knauff saw his shot get parried away wide of the post. In the second half, Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead. However, Frankfurt equalized after Filip Kostic delivered a superb cross form the left flank which saw Rafael Santos Borre score. Frankfurt applied pressure but failed to find the target thereafter.

Details Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties

Both teams failed to get the decisive goal during the 30 minutes of extra time. Rangers came close to make it 2-1 but credit to Frankfurt goalie Kevin Trapp, who stuck out a leg to make a point-blank stop after Ryan Kent met Kemar Roofe's cross. The match headed to penalties. Both teams scored with the first three kicks before Ramsey's miss cost Rangers.

Duo Unique nationality records scripted by Aribo and Borre

As per Opta, Rangers forward Aribo is just the second Nigerian to score in the final of a major European competition. Alex Iwobi had earlier scored for Arsenal against Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Europa League. Borre's goal was the sixth scored by a Colombian player in an UEL final. This is the joint-most record in the final of the competition (Spain also 6).

Numbers Kostic and Borre shine for Frankfurt

As per Squawka, Kostic has now been involved in 20 goals across the Bundesliga and Europa League this season. He has 13 assists and seven goals. Kostic finished with three goals and four assists in the UEL 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Borre has now been involved in a goal in Frankfurt's last four European games. He has three goals and an assist.

Information Frankfurt finish UEL 2021-22 season on an unbeaten note

Frankfurt finished unbeaten in Europa League this season (DWWDDWDDWWWW). They have equaled Chelsea (2018-19) and Villarreal (2020-21) in going unbeaten in a season. The Europa League final went to extra time in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the tournament's history.