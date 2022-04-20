Sports

Fulham earn Premier League promotion: Decoding the numbers

Fulham are back in the Premier League (Photo credit: Twitter/@FulhamFC)

Championship side Fulham have earned their third Premier League promotion in five years after a 3-0 drubbing of Preston. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace in the ninth and 41st minute respectively. Fabio Carvalho scored a screamer in between. After 42 matches, Fulham have raced to 86 points this season, with Mitrovic getting past the 40-goal mark. Here are the details.

Joe Bryan won possession and ran through the left flank to set up Mitrovic for an early opener. The star forward rolled the ball through Daniel Iversen's legs. Carvalho's 34th-minute strike saw the Cottagers go 2-0 up before Mitrovic added the third from Harry Wilson's assist. Fulham were the better side throughout and had many chances on offer.

Fulham just know how to get things done in terms of earning a promotion to the Premier League.

To achieve the same for the third time in three seasons tells one the story.

This season has been a roller-coaster for Fulham and they were consistent throughout.

Moreover, they are set for another trophy in their cabinet and this will please the fans.

Story Third PL promotion in five years

The 2017-18 season saw Fulham finish third in the league before they beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the playoff. They were relegated back to the Championship after faltering in the 2018-19 PL season. In 2019-20, Fulham finished fourth and then won another playoff match to seal promotion. They had a poor 2020-21 campaign in the PL. And now, they have sealed the Championship title.

Mitrovic Mitrovic achieves this record

As per Squawka, Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first player to score 40+ goals in a Championship/Division One season since Guy Whittingham scored 42 for Portsmouth in 1992-93. Mitrovic has scored 40 goals from 40 games this season in the Championship. He also has seven assists. Mitrovic has raced to 81 goals in 153 games for Fulham.

Do you know? Fulham have scored 98 goals this season

After 42 games, Fulham have sealed 26 wins, eight draws, and eight losses. They have forwarded 98 goals already, besides allowing 37. They have a goal difference of +61. Bournemouth have 77 points and are placed second. They have played one game fewer.