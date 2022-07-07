Sports

India Women thrash SL Women, clinch 3-0 win: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 05:20 pm 3 min read

India Women clinched an emphatic win over SL in the dead-rubber (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women trounced the Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs in the third ODI. With that, the visitors clinched a 3-0 win in the ODIs, having earlier claimed a 2-1 win in the T20Is. Harmanpreet Kaur (75) and Pooja Vastrakar (56*) helped India rack up 255/9 from a spot of a bother. Chasing 256, SL eventually wound up short (216/10). Here's more.

Third ODI How did the third ODI pan out?

India managed 255/9 after being put to bat. They were initially reduced to 124/6 but a gutsy stand between Harmanpreet and Pooja steered them through. Inoka Ranaweera (2/22) emerged as the stand-out performer. Sri Lanka put up a fight courtesy of skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera. However, they lost too many crucial wickets to lose the plot.

Fifty 16th ODI fifty for Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet's cashed in on her belligerent form to dish out a clinical show. She clocked a superb 88-ball 75, hitting seven fours and two sixes. It was her 16th ODI fifty and second against SL. She has now raced to 3,101 runs at 36.05. The middle-order batter fetched a crucial 97-run stand alongside Pooja Vastrakar that sailed India past 250.

Shafali 500-plus runs for Shafali

Shafali was right on the money in the final one-dayer as well. She dished out a quick-fire 49 off 50 deliveries (five fours). The opener missed out on her fifth ODI fifty, falling prey to a straighter one from Rashmi de Silva to be adjudged LBW. She now has 522 runs at 30.70. Her scores in the series read: 35, 71*, and 49.

Duo Pooja, Yastika attain these numbers

Pooja chimed in with a valiant 56* off 65 deliveries. She held her fort and scored runs in tandem alongside Harmanpreet. The number eight-batter smashed three sixes. It was Pooja's third fifty in this format. She now has 423 runs at 23.50. Wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia's contributions deserve mention. The top-order batter scored 38-ball 30 and pummelled five fours. She has 402 runs at 26.80.

Bowling Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Vastrakar claimed figures worth 2/33 from seven overs. She has raced to 20 scalps in ODIs at 34.00. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/36 from her 10 overs. She has 96 wickets now at just 20.16. Deepti Sharma (1/47) has equaled the tally of former Indian cricketer Amita Sharma (87) in terms of wickets in ODIs.

Do you know? Key feats attained by Athapaththu and de Silva

32-year-old Chamari Athapaththu scored a sublime 41-ball 44. She has now raced to 2,840 ODI runs at 31.91. Meanwhile, Nilaskhi de Silva hammered an unbeaten 48. This is her best score in ODIs. She has also gone past 450 ODI runs (453).