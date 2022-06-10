Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Spain and Portugal win: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Czech Republic (Photo credit: Twitter/@Euro2024)

After playing out two successive draws, Spain edged past Switzerland 1-0 in their third UEFA Nations League 2022-23 League A Group 2 match. The win sees Spain occupy the second place with five points. On the other hand, League A Group 2 leaders Portugal ran 2-0 winners over the Czech Republic. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva provided both the assists. Here are the records broken.

Match Spain see off hosts Switzerland

Spain had 66% ball possession against the Swiss and had more shots on target with three. Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal, sliding in Marcos Llorente's cross. The goal was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee review for offside. Notably, Switzerland had two late chances with Breel Embolo lobbing wide and Djibril Sow's volley getting blocked.

Busquets Sergio Busquets claims this record

Spain's experienced mid-fielder Sergio Busquets completed five interceptions versus Switzerland. As per Opta, this was more than any other Spanish player in a single official game under Luis Enrique. This is also the most interceptions in a game for a midfielder in League A of the Nations League 2022-23, level with France's N'golo Kante against Denmark.

Do you know? Sabaria continues his goal-scoring form

Sabaria has been involved in four goals in his last official four games for the Spanish side (three goals and one assist). As per Opta, since June 2021, Sabaria has scored seven goals and provided two assists, more than any other Spaniard in this period.

Portugal Bernardo Silva helps Portugal win

Inaugural Nations League winners Portugal saw Bernardo Silva pick out fellow Manchester City team-mate Joao Cancelo, who scored with a stunning strike from a tight angle. Silva then managed a superb through ball to Goncalo Guedes, who found the bottom corner. Portugal had the lion's share of possession and managed to clock five shots on target.

Feats Key feats attained by Silva and Cancelo

As per Squawka, Silva has now assisted each of Portugal's last three goals in the UEFA Nations League. Interestingly, two of them have been for club team-mate Cancelo. Cancelo has either scored or assisted in all three of his Nations League 2022-23 games. He managed one assist versus Spain and has followed it up with goals versus Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Information Spain maintain their unbeaten run on Swiss soil

Spain are now unbeaten in 11 official games played in Switzerland (W8 D3). As per Opta, this is more than any other country as a visiting side without losing ever, including the draws in their last two meetings there away from home.