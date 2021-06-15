Euro 2020: Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in their UEFA Euro 2020 opener in Seville on Monday. They were on the charge in the first half, having dominated possession and created multiple chances. Although the likes of Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo came close to scoring, the duo failed to execute the shots. Here are further details.

The likes of Aymeric Laporte (62), Pau Torres (61), and Jordi Alba (60) registered a total of 183 passes in the first half. Interestingly, the whole Swedish team recorded only 59 passes in the same half. As per Opta, Sweden (89) has become the first team to complete less than 100 passes in a match since 1980.

Pedri became the youngest Spanish player to appear in a single game of a major tournament (18 years and 201 days). The previous record was held by Cesc Fabregas, who played against Ukraine in the 2006 World Cup (19y, 41d).

Spain completed 419 passes in the first half against Sweden, the highest in the opening 45 minutes of a European Championship game since 1980. Meanwhile, Spain registered 17 shots against Sweden. This is their highest tally in a major tournament game (European Championships and WC) without scoring since the 2010 WC (25 attempts against Switzerland in a group stage match).

Spain next face Poland on Saturday, while Sweden will lock horns Slovakia on the same day. Notably, Slovakia beat 10-man Poland 2-1 In the earlier clash. Defender Milan Skriniar starred for Slovakia by scoring a 69th-minute shot into the bottom right corner. Slovakia now lead the Group E standings with three points. They are followed by Spain, Sweden, and Poland.