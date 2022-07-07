Sports

WI vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

WI vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 02:29 pm 3 min read

Rovman Powell had slammed 61* in the last T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies lock horns with Bangladesh in the third and final T20I on July 7. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series, courtesy of their 35-run win in the last outing in Dominica. Nicholas Pooran would be raring to stamp his maiden T20I series win at home. Bangladesh can punch above their weight to level the series 1-1. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app (11:00 PM IST). Sides batting first have won 13 of 24 matches played here. Batters have mostly struggled, given the average first innings score has been 122. Pacers can be backed to be influential here. Rains can affect the gameplay in the first half.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

West Indies have an 8-5 win-loss record against Bangladesh in this format (two no-results). That includes a 2-1 series win in Bangladesh followed by a nail-biting triumph in the 2021 T20 Word Cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I in the Caribbean islands.

BAN vs WI Can Bangladesh upset a mighty-looking Windies?

Bangladesh's over-reliance on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could prove costly. They need the likes of Anamul Haque, Litton Das, and skipper Mahmudullah to stand up to the Caribbean line-up. Windies are stocked with hard-hitters right from the top. Brandon King and Rovman Powell would be raring to strike fifties in the decider. Left-armer Obed McCoy's early burst could be tricky for the rivals.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

WI (probable XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh. Bangladesh (probable XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rovman Powell has clobbered 680 runs in 41 T20s. He has struck four fifties and a hundred. Nicholas Pooran has smashed 1,227 runs in 59 T20Is. He has hit eight fifties. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scored 2,005 runs in T20Is. The slow left-arm orthodox has also snared 120 wickets at 20.03. Seamer Mustafizur Rahman has pocketed 87 T20I wickets at 20.08.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Mustafizur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Shoriful Islam, Hayden Walsh. Fantasy XI (option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Mustafizur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Shoriful Islam, Hayden Walsh.