West Indies outfox Bangladesh, seal T20I series: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 08, 2022

West Indies snatched a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the third and final T20I on Thursday. With the win, the hosts clinched the three-match series by 2-0. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's quest for a T20I win in the Caribbean islands continues. Fifties from Nicholas Pooran (74*) and Kyle Mayers (55) helped the Windies (169/5) chase the 164-run target. Here are the key stats.

Third T20I How did the third T20I pan out?

Bangladesh managed 163/5 after electing to bat. Litton Das (49) and Afif Hossain (50) emerged as stand-out performers. For the Windies, spinner Hayden Walsh (2/25) wound up with the best figures. WI were in a spot of bother as they were 43/3 in 6.1 overs. However, Mayers and Pooran fetched a crunch 85-run stand and obliterated any chances of Bangladesh's triumph.

49 Litton misses out on his sixth T20I fifty

Litton had a poor show in the first two fixtures as he managed scores of 9 and 5, respectively. However, he didn't disappoint in the decider and compiled a crucial 49 off 41 deliveries. Litton would've wished for more, given he was the set batter in the middle. The right-hander hit three fours and two sixes. He now has 980 T20I runs at 20.00.

Afif 600-plus runs and second T20I fifty for Afif

Afif Hossain, who had chimed in with a decent-looking 34 in the second fixture, hoarded a 38-ball 50 in the decider. The southpaw clocked his second fifty in this format. He slammed two fours and two sixes. He ran a single to complete his fifty and was run out on the same delivery. Afif has raced to 619 runs while striking at 117.28.

Duo Key numbers for Walsh, Nasum

Walsh was the pick of the bowlers. The leg-spinner garnered figures worth 2/25 including the prized wicket of Litton. He got Mahmudullah (22) LBW, pitching around middle and leg to trump the rival skipper. He has raced to 29 T20I scalps at 23.82. Meanwhile, Nasum Ahmed (2/44) pocketed the most wickets for Bangladesh. The slow left-arm orthodox now has 28 wickets at 16.42.

Mayers Maiden T20I fifty for Mayers

Mayers thumped Bangladesh bowlers at will. The southpaw hit a six off Mosaddek Hossain to bring up his fifty in style. Later, he was caught at long on while trying to slog Nasum across the line. Nonetheless, Mayers had done his job as he struck a 38-ball 55, hitting two fours and five sixes. He now has 214 runs at 26.75.

74* Pooran's whirlwind 74* lights up Guyana

A must-win game called for a captain's knock and Pooran delivered the same. The keeper-batter smashed a 39-ball 74* laced with five fours and five sixes. He registered his ninth fifty in this format and first versus Bangladesh. Notably, he has gone past 1,300 T20I runs (1,301) at 29.56. Against Bangladesh, Pooran has now belted 214 runs while averaging a mouth-dropping 53.50.