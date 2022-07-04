Sports

Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed head coach of USA women's cricket team

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 04, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Chanderpaul has over 10,000 Test runs for West Indies

Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed the head coach of USA women's cricket team (national and Under-19 team). Chanderpaul will serve in this capacity until the end of 2023, with his stint starting on July 3. Chanderpaul is presently the head coach of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Jamaica Tallawahs. He remains the second-highest run-scorer for West Indies in Tests.

USA Cricket are delighted to announce that Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Women's National Women's Team and Women's Under 19 Teams



Statement Huge advocate of women's cricket: Chanderpaul

"I am excited to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the USA National Women's Team and Women's Under 19 Team. The Women's game is something I am a huge advocate of, and I have followed the progress of the USA Women's National team with keen interest," Chanderpaul said in a release after his appointment as USA Women's head coach.

Record Second-most Test runs for WI

Chanderpaul, who had a quirky stance, is among the greats of the game. He is one of the two Caribbean players to have slammed over 10,000 runs in Test cricket, the other being Brian Lara. In a career that spanned over two decades, the former smashed 11,867 Test runs at 51.37 (30 tons). He also scored 8,778 ODI and 343 T20I runs.

Information Chanderpaul featured in 164 Tests

Chanderpaul holds the record for featuring in the most number of Tests for West Indies (164), the joint-fifth-most overall with Rahul Dravid. The left-handed batter is miles ahead of Courtney Walsh (132) and Lara (131) on this list.

Praise USA Cricket Operations director welcomes Chanderpaul

Welcoming Chanderpaul, USA Cricket Operations director Richard Done said, "We are thrilled to have attracted someone of Shivnarine Chanderpaul's caliber to work with both the Women's Senior and U19 Teams as Women's Head Coach, and lead them onto the global stage." "We have an exciting crop of young cricketers, of which many are already making their mark at senior level," he added.

Coaching Chanderpaul set to begin his stint with USA Women

Earlier this year, Chanderpaul was appointed the batting consultant of the West Indies men's team for the 2022 Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. He now heads to his new role with USA Women, with the side departing for the Caribbean for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship. The tournament will take place from July 5 to 13 in Trinidad and Trinbago.