Sports

West Indies hammer Bangladesh in second T20I: Key stats

West Indies hammer Bangladesh in second T20I: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 04, 2022, 10:48 am 3 min read

Powell slammed his second T20I fifty against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies stamped a comprehensive 35-run win against Bangladesh in the second T20I at Windsor Park on Sunday. The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Windies managed 193/5, riding on the fiery shows from Brandon King (57) and Rovman Powell (61*). Shakib Al Hasan (68*) fought well in the run-chase, but it wasn't enough. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

WI lost the early wickets of Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks. Fifties from King and Powell drove them to a 190-plus total. Skipper Nicholas Pooran (34) chimed in a decent knock too. Left-armer Shoriful Islam (2/40) bowled well for the visitors. Shakib and Afif Hossain (34) stood out, but Bangladesh's lack of hitting prowess cost them a win (158/6).

Shakib 2,000 runs and 10th fifty for Shakib

Shakib stayed put to crack a fighting show in the second outing. The southpaw bashed 52-ball 68*, hitting five fours and three sixes. He clocked his 10th fifty in T20Is. He also raced past 2,000 runs (2,005) at 23.31. He is now the second Bangladesh batter beside Mahmudullah with over 2,000 T20I runs. Earlier, he scalped 1/38 to race to 120 T20I scalps.

Information Shakib unlocks a distinct feat

Shakib (2,005) is now the 15th highest run-getter in T20Is. He has surpassed Ireland's Kevin O'Brien's run count (1,973). He is also the only cricketer to have 2,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in this format.

Knock Third T20I fifty for King

King was Powell's partner in crime as he smashed a 43-ball 57. The opener hit seven fours and a six while striking at 132.56. He has steered to 469 runs at 23.45. He was instrumental in a hostile 74-run stand alongside Pooran that upped the Windies' run rate. He then added 63 runs with Powell on the other end.

Bowlers Key numbers for Windies bowlers

Obed McCoy shone with the new ball. The left-arm quick trumped the likes of Anamul Haque (3) and Litton Das (5). He concluded with figures of 2/37. He has raced to 22 T20I scalps at 16.95. Romario Shepherd (2/28) was disciplined with his lengths. He now has 19 scalps at 29.05. Spinner Akeal Hosein claimed 1/27. He now has 17 wickets at 27.76.

Powell Powell's 61* lights up Windsor Park

Powell looked like his destructive self as he belted the visitors across the park. He smashed six sixes and two fours en route to his unbeaten 61 off 28 deliveries. He brought up his fourth fifty in this format and second versus Bangladesh. He now has 680 runs at 27.20. Against the Bangla Tigers, the right-hander now has 211 runs at 52.75.