2022 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defeats Tim van Rijthoven

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 04, 2022, 03:00 am 2 min read

Djokovic has reached the quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

World number three Novak Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon with a victory over Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday. The Djoker sealed a commanding win in straight sets. With this victory, Djokovic now owns a 25-match winning streak on the London lawns as a three-time defending champion. Djokovic had earlier beaten Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kwon Soon-woo, and Miomir Kecmanovic in the previous rounds.

Numbers Key numbers for Djokovic

This was the first meeting between Djokovic and world number 104 Rijthoven. The Djoker sealed his 83rd win at Wimbledon. He has registered at least 80-plus wins at each of the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon: 83-10, Australian Open: 82-8, French Open: 85-16, US Open: 81-13). His overall tally at Slams is 331-47.

2022 How has Djokovic fared in 2022?

Djokovic has raced to a 20-5 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic was ousted at Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal in the quarters. He won the Italian Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. In Madrid, he was beaten in the semis and before that he suffered a loss in the final of the Serbian Open. He also lost in the quarters in Dubai.

In a battling contest, David Goffin edged past Frances Tiafoe in a five-setter. Goffin won 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Goffin will face Britain's Cameron Norrie next, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. For Norrie, he has reached a maiden Slam quarter-final. He now leads the 25-year-old Paul 3-1 in their ATP head-to-head meetings.

Do you know? 13th Wimbledon quarter-final berth for the Djoker

Djokovic has now reached the quarters at Wimbledon for the 13th time. Notably, he has been ousted in the quarters on two occasions (2009 and 2017). This is also the 53rd time he has reached the quarters across Slam events.

Information Sinner beats Alcaraz to reach last eight

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 to reach the quarters. He beat the youngster 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. Sinner converted four out of 12 break points. Sinner equaled the head-to-head tally versus Carlos to 1-1.