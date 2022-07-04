Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur reaches quarter-finals after beating Elise Mertens

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 04, 2022, 01:19 am 2 min read

Jabeur has reached the Wimbledon quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Ons Jabeur has reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 Wimbledon after beating Elise Mertens 7-6, 6-4. Jabeur will face Marie Bouzkova in the last eight. Earlier, Marie Bouzkova beat Caroline Garcia in the round of 16. Bouzkova reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a resounding 7-5, 6-2 victory. Here we present the key details.

Jabeur Key numbers for Jabeur

Jabeur is yet to drop a set in the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon event. She has raced to a 34-9 win-loss record in 2022. Jabeur is seeking her third title win this season. This was the second meeting between Jabeur and Mertens with the former making it 1-1. Mertens had beaten Jabeur in the 2021 US Open round of 32.

Mertens Third successive 4th-round exit for Mertens at Slams in 2022

Jabeur has reached her second successive quarter-final at the Wimbledon. She has a 9-4 win-loss record here. Overall in Slams, Jabeur has clocked a tally of 30-20. Meanwhile, Mertens has a 17-14 win-loss record in 2022. The 26-year-old has a 10-5 record at Wimbledon. This was her second fourth-round exit here. In 2022, Mertens has exited in the 4th round in all three Slams.

Duo Bouzkova and Niemeier through to the quarters

Bouzkova ousted Bad Homburg champion Garcia's eight-match grass-court winning streak. She broke serve four times and is now 2-0 in her career meetings with the former World No. 4. She had beaten Garcia previously on grass last year in Birmingham. Jule Niemeier is through to her maiden quarter-final. She outclassed Heather Watson in a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Information Key stats from the Jabeur vs Mertens match

Jabeur served five aces compared to two from Mertens. Both players didn't notch any double faults. Jabeur converted four of the seven break points. She won 86 points in total.