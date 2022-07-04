2022 Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur reaches quarter-finals after beating Elise Mertens
Ons Jabeur has reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 Wimbledon after beating Elise Mertens 7-6, 6-4. Jabeur will face Marie Bouzkova in the last eight. Earlier, Marie Bouzkova beat Caroline Garcia in the round of 16. Bouzkova reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a resounding 7-5, 6-2 victory. Here we present the key details.
Jabeur is yet to drop a set in the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon event. She has raced to a 34-9 win-loss record in 2022. Jabeur is seeking her third title win this season. This was the second meeting between Jabeur and Mertens with the former making it 1-1. Mertens had beaten Jabeur in the 2021 US Open round of 32.
Jabeur has reached her second successive quarter-final at the Wimbledon. She has a 9-4 win-loss record here. Overall in Slams, Jabeur has clocked a tally of 30-20. Meanwhile, Mertens has a 17-14 win-loss record in 2022. The 26-year-old has a 10-5 record at Wimbledon. This was her second fourth-round exit here. In 2022, Mertens has exited in the 4th round in all three Slams.
Bouzkova ousted Bad Homburg champion Garcia's eight-match grass-court winning streak. She broke serve four times and is now 2-0 in her career meetings with the former World No. 4. She had beaten Garcia previously on grass last year in Birmingham. Jule Niemeier is through to her maiden quarter-final. She outclassed Heather Watson in a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Jabeur served five aces compared to two from Mertens. Both players didn't notch any double faults. Jabeur converted four of the seven break points. She won 86 points in total.