Faridabad: Man, father-in-law arrested for rape-murder of woman

A shocking case of rape and murder has come to light in Faridabad , Haryana . A 24/25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by her father-in-law, Bhoop Singh. The victim's body was buried under a concrete slab in a 10-foot-deep pit outside her marital home. The crime took place on April 21 after the woman's husband had drugged her with sleeping pills.

Murder plot How the crime was executed The murder was premeditated and planned on April 14 or 15, police said. The victim's mother-in-law was sent to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Etah to create an alibi. On the night of the crime, her husband, Arun Singh, allegedly mixed sleeping pills into food served to both his wife and sister Kajal. The two women fell unconscious in separate rooms on different floors.

Confession details Accused's confession Bhoop Singh has confessed to the crime during custodial interrogation. He is currently in a three-day police remand with the district crime unit. According to his confession, he entered the victim's room intending to strangle her but raped her first while she was unconscious. Afterward, he called Arun upstairs, and together they disposed of her body in a pre-dug pit outside their home.

Body discovery Neighbors thought pit was for sewerage work The pit was filled with bricks and soil after the body was dumped inside. A concrete slab was placed over it days later. Neighbors had believed that the pit was dug for sewerage work. The woman's body remained buried until June 21, when it was recovered and sent for autopsy. An FIR has been registered against four family members: Bhoop Singh, his wife Sonia, son Arun Singh, and daughter Kajal.