'Votebank ka virus': Modi targets Congress for opposing Waqf Act
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress party for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying they are appeasing Muslim fundamentalists.
He asked why they are hesitant to appoint a Muslim president or give half of their election tickets to Muslim candidates.
Accusing the party of spreading "votebank ka virus," he said the loot of the poor will stop with this amended Waqf law.
Allegations
Modi accuses Congress of using Constitution for power
"Under the new Waqf law, land or property belonging to any Adivasi cannot be touched by the Waqf Board...Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will get their rights. This is real social justice," PM Modi said in Haryana.
In his speech, PM Modi also accused the Congress party of using the Constitution as a means to come to power.
He alleged that during the Emergency, they had sacrificed its spirit to stay in power.
Historical critique
Modi accuses Congress of undermining Ambedkar
PM Modi also took aim at the Congress party for its treatment of BR Ambedkar, India's Constitution architect.
He accused them of insulting Ambedkar when he was alive, defeating him twice, and attempting to erase him from memory after his death.
PM stated that whereas Ambedkar stood for equality, Congress propagated "the virus of vote-bank politics throughout the country."
Political critique
Modi accuses Congress of harming Muslims through appeasement politics
PM Modi blamed Congress's appeasement politics for damaging Muslims and holding the rest of the society uneducated and poor.
He alleged that Congress made arbitrary amendments in the Waqf law for political benefit, which turned the Constitution on its head.
"If you care about the Muslims, why doesn't Congress make a Muslim its party president. Give 50 percent of tickets in Lok Sabha election to Muslims. If they win, they would put forward their views," he said.
Defense
PM Modi defends new Waqf law
He also said that if Waqf properties had been used honestly, Muslim youths would not have to earn a living by mending bicycle punctures.
"But only a few land mafia benefited from these properties. This mafia was looting lands belonging to Dalit, backward sections and widows. The loot of the poor will stop after these changes to the Waqf law," he defended the new Waqf law.