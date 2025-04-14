What's the story

Karnataka's recent caste survey has suggested a drastic change in the state's reservation system.

According to the survey, Scheduled Castes (SC) make up over 18% and Muslims almost 13% of the population, whereas dominant Vokkaligas and Lingayats are less than 25%.

The results would mean an increase in total caste-based quotas to 75%, with backward classes accounting for around 70% of the state's population.