Karnataka survey proposes pushing caste-based quotas to 75%
What's the story
Karnataka's recent caste survey has suggested a drastic change in the state's reservation system.
According to the survey, Scheduled Castes (SC) make up over 18% and Muslims almost 13% of the population, whereas dominant Vokkaligas and Lingayats are less than 25%.
The results would mean an increase in total caste-based quotas to 75%, with backward classes accounting for around 70% of the state's population.
Revisions
Survey recommends reservation changes for various communities
The survey has recommended a doubling of reservations for Muslims (from 4% to 8%) and for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 32% to a staggering 51%.
This has ignited a raging political debate in Karnataka, a state known for its entrenched caste system.
The report will be submitted to cabinet ministers in a special meeting on April 17.
Classification
New classification system introduced in caste survey report
The survey report also proposes a new categorization: Category 1A for communities including Golla, Uppara, Mogaveera, and Koli. It also moves Kurubas from Category 2A to the newly proposed Category 1B.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he will implement its recommendations and that "the caste census is 95% perfect."
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the survey "unscientific" and accused Siddaramaiah's Congress government of politicizing caste.
Recommendations
Caste survey report suggests increase in reservations
According to the survey report, Lingayats and Vokkaligas should be given reservations of 8% and 7%, respectively.
SCs will get to keep their 17% reservations, while STs will retain 7%.
The report also suggested increasing reservations for backward groups to 51% in total. However, it could breach the Supreme Court's 50% ceiling on caste-based quotas.
Responses
Political reactions to Karnataka's caste survey findings
Congress MLC B K Hariprasad defended the caste survey report, saying it gives empirical justification for the increase.
But Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna didn't approve.
He said, "I am pained that CM Siddaramaiah can stoop to this level."
Lingayat groups have also rejected the report's findings and are demanding a fresh caste survey in Karnataka.
State minister MB Patil echoed him, claiming his community's numbers could have been undercounted in the survey.