Karnataka: 10 vegetable sellers killed as truck falls into valley
What's the story
A tragic accident unfolded on Wednesday morning in Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, when a truck carrying fruits and vegetables plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley.
The mishap near the Kageri petrol station claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 15 others.
The vehicle was transporting over 40 traders from Savanuru in Haveri district to Kumta market when the incident happened.
They were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.
Accident specifics
Accident details and victim identification
Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana said the accident occurred around 5:30am.
Upon learning about the accident, police immediately rushed to the spot.
The injured were taken to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment. Superintendent Narayan observed that there was no protective wall on the road where the accident took place, which could have added to the severity of this incident.
Twitter Post
Visuals from crash site
#WATCH | Karnataka | 10 died and 15 injured after a truck carrying them met with an accident early morning today. All of them were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables: SP Narayana M, Karwar, Uttara Kannada— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025
(Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/hJQ84aljHw pic.twitter.com/dVtNEKQna7
Contributing factors
Poor visibility and another accident in Karnataka
Yellapur Police Inspector Ramesh Honnapur confirmed all injured were admitted to the government hospital at KIMS.
He said dense fog impaired visibility, resulting in a collision with an unknown vehicle before the truck veered off-road.
Reportedly, the victims were traveling atop the truck's load when it crashed.
In a related incident in Karnataka's Raichur, four died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur on Wednesday morning.