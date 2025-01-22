What's the story

A tragic accident unfolded on Wednesday morning in Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, when a truck carrying fruits and vegetables plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley.

The mishap near the Kageri petrol station claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 15 others.

The vehicle was transporting over 40 traders from Savanuru in Haveri district to Kumta market when the incident happened.

They were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.