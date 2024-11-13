Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking turn of events, Pasha, the lyricist of the song 'Main Sikandar Hun' from Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Sikandar', was arrested for threatening the actor.

Pasha used a local farmer's phone to send threats, demanding ₹5 crore and seeking publicity for his song by linking it to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police traced the threats back to Pasha, revealing his publicity stunt.

The lyricist is 24 years old and a YouTuber

Shocking! 'Sikandar' lyricist threatened Salman Khan to gain publicity; arrested

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:32 am Nov 13, 202410:32 am

What's the story In a shocking development, a 24-year-old lyricist and YouTuber, Sohail Pasha, was arrested for allegedly sending a death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to Mumbai Police, Pasha sent the threat in a bid to gain publicity for his song in an upcoming film starring Khan. The threatening message was received by the police's WhatsApp helpline on November 7. Unlike previous threats sent to Khan, this message talked about Pasha's song and Pasha's life being in danger.

Threat details

Threat message demanded ₹5 crore, traced to Karnataka

The message sent by Pasha demanded a whopping ₹5 crore from Khan and also threatened the actor and the lyricist of the song Main Sikandar Hun. "If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save the lyricist," the message read. The police traced the threatening messages to a mobile number in Raichur, Karnataka. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Pasha had used a local farmer's phone number to send these threats.

Investigation findings

Lyricist asked farmer's phone to make a call, installed WhatsApp

The phone number used to send the threats belonged to a local farmer, Vyankatesh Narayan. Although Narayan's phone did not have internet access, it had received an OTP for WhatsApp installation. Narayan said that an unknown person borrowed his phone on the pretext of making a call and used it to install WhatsApp on his device.

Motive uncovered

Pasha's motive: Publicity for song in Khan's film

The crime branch team recognized Pasha as the lyricist of Main Sikandar Hun, a song from Khan's upcoming movie Sikandar. Reportedly, Pasha hoped that connecting his song with a threat involving the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang would garner attention. The Bishnoi gang has previously targeted Khan over matters related to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. However, cases of false threat calls and messages have rapidly increased.