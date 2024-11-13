Shocking! 'Sikandar' lyricist threatened Salman Khan to gain publicity; arrested
In a shocking development, a 24-year-old lyricist and YouTuber, Sohail Pasha, was arrested for allegedly sending a death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to Mumbai Police, Pasha sent the threat in a bid to gain publicity for his song in an upcoming film starring Khan. The threatening message was received by the police's WhatsApp helpline on November 7. Unlike previous threats sent to Khan, this message talked about Pasha's song and Pasha's life being in danger.
Threat message demanded ₹5 crore, traced to Karnataka
The message sent by Pasha demanded a whopping ₹5 crore from Khan and also threatened the actor and the lyricist of the song Main Sikandar Hun. "If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save the lyricist," the message read. The police traced the threatening messages to a mobile number in Raichur, Karnataka. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Pasha had used a local farmer's phone number to send these threats.
Lyricist asked farmer's phone to make a call, installed WhatsApp
The phone number used to send the threats belonged to a local farmer, Vyankatesh Narayan. Although Narayan's phone did not have internet access, it had received an OTP for WhatsApp installation. Narayan said that an unknown person borrowed his phone on the pretext of making a call and used it to install WhatsApp on his device.
Pasha's motive: Publicity for song in Khan's film
The crime branch team recognized Pasha as the lyricist of Main Sikandar Hun, a song from Khan's upcoming movie Sikandar. Reportedly, Pasha hoped that connecting his song with a threat involving the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang would garner attention. The Bishnoi gang has previously targeted Khan over matters related to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. However, cases of false threat calls and messages have rapidly increased.