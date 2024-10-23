Summarize Simplifying... In short The action-packed film 'Baby John' is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, featuring Dhawan in dual roles and an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

'Baby John' is set to hit theaters on December 25

'Baby John' teaser to release with 'Singham Again,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:49 pm Oct 23, 202404:49 pm

What's the story The much-awaited teaser of Varun Dhawan's action film, Baby John, has been awarded a U/A certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Pinkvilla. The report also mentioned that the teaser will be released in theaters on November 1, along with the releases of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This tactical move ensures a cinematic treat for audiences this festive season.

Teaser highlights

'Baby John' teaser to offer thrilling glimpses of action

The two-minute-long teaser of Baby John is likely to give thrilling glimpses into the film's action and drama. It will see Dhawan in two different looks. The film's ensemble cast features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Baby John also features Jackie Shroff, whose first look was unveiled recently. He plays a rugged and fierce character with long gray hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck.

Special appearance

Salman Khan's cameo in 'Baby John' directed by Atlee

Salman Khan has a special cameo in Baby John and the team is leaving no stone unturned to present him at his best. The scenes featuring Khan and Dhawan are reportedly directed by the film's producer Atlee. In fact, the entire cameo sequence for Khan was written, conceptualized, and executed by Atlee. Co-producer Murad Khetani has reportedly created an elaborate set for this highlight sequence.

Release date

'Baby John' set for Christmas release

Baby John is set to release in theaters on December 25, just in time for the Christmas holiday. The film is a joint venture of Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. This action-packed entertainer is sure to be a highlight of the festive season's cinematic offerings.