#BoxOfficeCollection: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' beats 'Baahubali 2' in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' beats 'Baahubali 2' in Tamil Nadu

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 02:27 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' is the third highest grosser in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth's Jailer is not going to slow down anytime soon. The movie is raking in huge chunks of money and breaking records daily. Reportedly, the film has emerged to be the third highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu, defeating Baahubali 2. The movie has minted over Rs. 500 crore globally and has become a viewers' favorite. Let's see if it can break Ponniyin Selvan: 1's record!

'Jailer' is unstoppable at the box office

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and posted about this new milestone. Next, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is eyeing Vikram's box office collection in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline