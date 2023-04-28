India

Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 39 injured in bull-chasing event

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 04:05 pm 1 min read

70 bull-takers tried to tame the bulls in the event

Two people were gored to death and at least 39 others sustained injuries in Manjuvirattu, a bull-chasing event, during a temple festival in Kandramanickam village in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district on Thursday, reported The Hindu. Reportedly, 252 bulls participated in the event organized by Co-operatives Minister Periyakaruppan from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Moreover, 70 bull-takers tried to tame the bulls in the event.

CM announces a solatium of Rs. 3 lakh each

The deceased, identified as Pandi of Karaikudi and Murugan of Melur, were spectators. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs. 3 lakh to the next of each kin, reported India Today. Notably, Manjuvirattu is a traditional event where participants try to cling to the bulls' humps. People who hold onto the bull for a predetermined time and distance win the prize.