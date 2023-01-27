Entertainment

'Let's Get Married': Dhoni Entertainment announces title of debut film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 27, 2023, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Dhoni Entertainment's first film 'LGM - Let's Get Married's motion poster was released

Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the production venture by former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, unveiled the title and the cast of its first production on Friday. The film LGM- Let's Get Married will be a Tamil language movie, featuring Nadia, Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu in primary roles. Meanwhile, the movie will be written and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

'Let's Get Married' is a small-budget flick

"Captain Cool" is starting off his production journey with the newly announced titled LGM, and we cannot hold our excitement. A small-budget venture, the movie features actor Kalyan, who has already proved his mettle by giving blockbuster hit Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, while the other lead actor Ivana was seen in Pradeep Ranganathan's hit movie Love Today. Dhoni Entertainment was launched in October 2022.

Take a look at the title motion poster

Dhoni shares an exceptional bond with people of Tamil Nadu

DEPL has said in a press release that the bond shared by the cricketer with the people of Tamil Nadu is unmatched. In addition, the release stated, "Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualized by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment." The first look seemingly ensures an exciting cinematic experience.

DEPL plans to be a major player in South India

The company, which was started last year, plans to expand its operations beyond Tamil language films, and enter into other Southern languages, too. The thought behind this move is to reach a wider set of audience and thereby expand the company's influence in the region. The company aims to be a leading player in the South Indian cinema industry.