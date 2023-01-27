Entertainment

'Makhna' singer Asees Kaur, musician Goldie Sohel get engaged

Singer Asees Kaur got engaged to Goldie Sohel at a Gurudwara recently

It's official! Raataan Lambiyan singer Asees Kaur is now engaged to composer, singer-songwriter Goldie Sohel. The musicians jointly took to Instagram to share the exciting news of their engagement with the fans, by posting a picture. The couple, who were twinning in pastel blue and white outfits, had a traditional roka ceremony on Thursday at a Gurudwara. Check out the newly-engaged couple's first picture!

Celebrities wished the newly-engaged couple

As soon as the picture was shared by the soon-to-be-married couple on their Instagram feeds, fans turned to the comment section to wish a "lifetime of happiness" to the couple. Some celebrities also posted congratulatory messages in the comments. Among several personalities, actors Divyanka Tripathi, Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, and singer B Praak commented on the post congratulating the couple.

Take a look at the engagement post

