Meta India removed 3.37cr 'harmful' Facebook, Instagram posts in September

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 01, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Meta's monthly compliance report reveals how the company dealt with policy violations on Instagram and Facebook (Photo credit: Meta)

In September, Meta took action against 3.37 crore Facebook and Instagram posts, according to the company's monthly transparency report. The social media giant took down 3.07 crore posts on Facebook and 30 lakh posts on Instagram in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Compared to August, there is an increase in the number of actioned content.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amid poor quarterly numbers and doubts about metaverse, Meta has released its monthly compliance report.

It is a commentary on issues faced by users on two of the biggest social media websites and how the tech giant deals with them.

Financially, India has been the company's sole silver lining recently. Therefore, it is imperative that it offers Indian users the best experience.

Facebook posts 29 lakh 'adult nudity and sexual activity' posts were removed

Among the 3.07 crore Facebook posts that Meta took down, 2.33 crore were spam content. This was followed by 29 lakh posts related to "adult nudity and sexual activity," while 27 lakh were classified as "violent and graphic content." The company also identified 4.33 lakh content related to "child endangerment - sexual abuse" and 3.59 lakh concerning "child endangerment - nudity and physical abuse."

Information Proactive rate was the lowest in dealing with 'bullying and harassment' posts

On Facebook, Meta's proactive rate was the highest in dealing with posts related to "violent and graphic content." Proactive rate shows the percentage of content or accounts acted upon before users reported them. It was the lowest in posts concerning "bullying and harassment."

Instagram Most removed posts on Instagram violated 'suicide and self-injury' policy

On Instagram, Meta removed content for violating 12 policies. Most of them were against its policy related to "suicide and self-injury." Posts violating policies related to "violent and graphic content" and "adult nudity and sexual activity" followed suit. The company showed the highest proactive rate in dealing with posts with "violent and graphic content" and "suicide and self-injury."

Complaints Meta received 1,115 individual complaints on Instagram

In September, Meta received 587 complaints through the Indian grievance mechanism. "Account has been hacked" was the single main reason behind reports. On Instagram, the company got 1,115 reports through the grievance mechanism. "Fake profile that's pretending to be me" was the leading cause behind Instagram complaints. Meta dealt with most complaints by providing "appropriate tools" to users.