Model, who spent $600K to resemble KimK, undergoing $120K-worth 'detransition'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 13, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

This Versace model spent a fortune to look like Kim Kardashian and is now spending more for this reason.

Versace Model Jennifer Pamplona, who spent nearly $600K on procedures to become a lookalike of sensational star Kim Kardashian, has now paid $120K for procedures to get back to her original appearance. The 29-year-old model reportedly had about 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period to look like Kardashian. But she did the "detransition" procedure as she wanted to gain her identity back.

Why does this story matter?

Pamplona was 17 when she underwent her first surgery and it was when Kardashian was starting to gain popularity.

Pamplona reportedly developed an addiction to taking up more procedures.

She underwent three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom to mimic Kardashian's physic.

Her efforts to retransform and start to love herself now are being lauded by her fans and followers on Instagram.

Quote 'I was only being recognized because I looked like Kardashian'

"People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," the model was quoted as saying by Caters. "I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman," she said. "I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian," she further added.

Details Pamplona claimed to have suffered from body dysmorphia

"I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn't happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket," Pamplona stated. "It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything," Pamplona claimed. She added that she also suffered from body dysmorphia.

Information She's now working on documentary on dangers of cosmetic procedures

In order to help those with body dysmorphia, the model has established a foundation in Brazil along with a physician. "I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story," she said about the foundation. Separately, she is also working on a documentary titled Addiction, which will narrate the dangers and true struggles of cosmetic procedures.