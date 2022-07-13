Model, who spent $600K to resemble KimK, undergoing $120K-worth 'detransition'
Versace Model Jennifer Pamplona, who spent nearly $600K on procedures to become a lookalike of sensational star Kim Kardashian, has now paid $120K for procedures to get back to her original appearance. The 29-year-old model reportedly had about 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period to look like Kardashian. But she did the "detransition" procedure as she wanted to gain her identity back.
- Pamplona was 17 when she underwent her first surgery and it was when Kardashian was starting to gain popularity.
- Pamplona reportedly developed an addiction to taking up more procedures.
- She underwent three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom to mimic Kardashian's physic.
- Her efforts to retransform and start to love herself now are being lauded by her fans and followers on Instagram.
"People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," the model was quoted as saying by Caters. "I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman," she said. "I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian," she further added.
"I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn't happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket," Pamplona stated. "It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything," Pamplona claimed. She added that she also suffered from body dysmorphia.
In order to help those with body dysmorphia, the model has established a foundation in Brazil along with a physician. "I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story," she said about the foundation. Separately, she is also working on a documentary titled Addiction, which will narrate the dangers and true struggles of cosmetic procedures.