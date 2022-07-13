Entertainment

Athiya Shetty coolly debunks 'wedding in 3 months' rumors

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 13, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have reportedly been dating for a few years.

It was recently reported that actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will be tying the knot within the next three months. Though neither of them announced it officially, the report went viral on social media. Now, Shetty has slammed the rumors with a witty response on her Instagram Story. It's clear from her response that the wedding is not happening any time soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reports about the couple's wedding have been making the rounds for the past few months.

In April this year, it was stated that the couple will get married in a South Indian ceremony.

The most recent one stated that the wedding will happen in the next three months.

So, this response of Shetty comes at the right time as it cleared the air.

Quote 'I hope I'm invited to this wedding'

On Wednesday, Shetty shared a note on her Instagram story which read, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, lol (sic)." This clearly indicated that she has no plans to take the plunge yet. However, though she spoke about the wedding date, she did not address her relationship with Rahul in the post.

Rumor What did the recent reports say anyway?

In the reports circulated earlier, it was mentioned that the couple's parents met each other recently and even visited the home where Rahul and Shetty would be moving in after their wedding. "Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai," India Today quoted a source as saying.

Updates Shetty's father Sunil Shetty addressed the rumors, too

Further, the reports on a lavish wedding event were addressed by Athiya's father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, too. During an interview with Radio Mirchi on Wednesday, he said, "No, nothing has been planned yet!" So, we can't help but wait till an official announcement comes about the wedding of the celebrity couple before jumping to any conclusions.