Ayan Mukerji unveils new video from awe-inspiring world of 'Brahmastra'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 13, 2022, 04:44 pm 3 min read

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Ayan Mukerji, the helmer of the upcoming fantasy-adventure drama Brahmastra, has taken the lid off the film's stupendous fantasy world. In a four-minute-long video posted on Wednesday, Mukerji unveiled the roots of his inspiration for the long-anticipated project. Brahmastra's trailer dropped in mid-June to thunderous response and the film will release theatrically on September 9.

Brahmastra has been in development for several years and the makers announced multiple release dates for the title.

However, they couldn't materialize due to COVID-19 and other reasons.

The video is the team's endeavor to build the hype around what Mukerji has called his Astraverse—India's maiden cinematic universe.

It will also mark the first onscreen collaboration between celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Video Mukerji broke down all the 'Astras' in the video

The video demonstrated jaw-dropping VFX sequences, while Mukerji's narrative voice broke down multiple Astras for the easy comprehension of the audience. These included the Vanarastra (related to Lord Hanuman), Nandiastra (Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi), Prabhastra (related to light), Jalastra (corresponding to water), and Pawanastra (corresponding to wind). Finally came the titular and the most ferocious of the lot: Brahmastra (created by Lord Brahma).

Brahmastra makes an appearance in multiple scriptures and ancient texts, including Ved Vyas's epic poem The Mahabharata. Created by Lord Brahma, it's considered the most dangerous weapon and can potentially destroy and vanquish the entire universe, including all living beings residing on the planet.

Details The 'Astraverse' has secret society of sages at its fulcrum

Mukerji further spilled the beans on the "foundation of Astraverse." The first part, Shiva, will lay the foundation of how a secret sages' society was blessed with the "light of the universe," which they have been protecting even today. He also touched upon how the various energies in nature—fire, wind, water, and earth—are contained in their respective Astras and influence their respective wielders.

Aspirations, inspiration 'No one has done this with ancient Indian inspiration ever'

Mukerji noted how "no one has done what we are doing with ancient Indian inspiration, in the modern world, ever." The Wake Up Sid director wrote in his Instagram post, " Through Brahmastra, I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots." The video is available both in English and Hindi.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, Brahmastra is eyeing a pan-India approach and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present it in South India. Apart from Bhatt and Kapoor, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Its VFX department has been spearheaded by six-time Oscar-winning British-American visual effects company DNEG.

