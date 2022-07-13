Entertainment

'F3': Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej starrer gets OTT release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 13, 2022, 03:00 pm 2 min read

'F3' hit the big screens on May 27.

After having a positive response at the box office, Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration has finally booked its OTT premiere slot. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, it will hit the digital streaming platforms Netflix and SonyLIV on July 22, about two months after its theatrical release. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is the sequel to F2, which hit the big screens in 2019.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the recent past, films have been debuting on OTT platforms weeks after their theatrical premiere.

But F3 is one of the very few films that has waited long enough before being streamed on OTT platforms.

And since the film received positive responses from fans and critics, its OTT outing is one of the most expected announcements from the makers.

Triple the fun. Triple the funny. Triple the frustration 🎉🥳

Performance How did the film perform at the box office?

According to media reports, the sequel minted Rs. 53.94cr at the box office from the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its worldwide box office collection stood at Rs. 70.94cr. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the leading ladies. Vennela Kishore and Y Vijaya played important roles in the film, while Pooja Hegde made a special appearance for a song.

Speculation Ravipudi hinted at making a third installment

Earlier, director Ravipudi had teased the third installment of the Fun and Frustration franchise during the promotions of F3. He said the next part might have new actors joining and the existing actors might get replaced. However, there are no official confirmations about the next installment or the cast members so far. Notably, F3 was the second part of the series.

Updates Other upcoming projects of Daggubati and Tej

Daggubati will be next seen in the Bollywood film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan and Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji. Its makers have not yet announced a release date. Tej will be next seen in a film tentatively titled VT12 directed by Praveen Sattaru. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC LLP.