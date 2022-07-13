Entertainment

#EmmyNominations: Sadie Sink, Oscar Isaac, everyone else who got snubbed

#EmmyNominations: Sadie Sink, Oscar Isaac, everyone else who got snubbed

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 13, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

The 2022 Emmy nominees snubbed these TV shows and actors.

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards arrived on Tuesday but they didn't quite get the expected response. This year, around 754 television shows were worthy of being nominated but the awards function has a notorious reputation of not recognizing shows and actors that deserve a spot. Unfortunately, some significant and potential winners were lost in the avalanche of television nominees.

Observation #1 'Stranger Things' actor Sadie Sink emerged with zero nominations

The series Stranger Things on Netflix has shown exponential growth over the years. Moreover, the actors too have proved their mettle by flawlessly delivering their challenging roles. One of the cast members, Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) played a significant role in the latest season but unfortunately, she got snubbed. Previously, her co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour were nominated for Emmys.

Observation #2 Selena Gomez, Mandy Moore were left out too

HBO surpassed other networks and streaming platforms this year with its television nominees. This put other potential nominees in the backseat. One of them was Hulu's true-crime parody series Only Murders in the Building starring singer Selena Gomez and actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez was overlooked while her co-stars scored nominations. Mandy Moore from NBC's series This Is Us too was snubbed.

Observation #3 Oscar Isaac didn't earn nomination for 'Moon Knight'

Moving on to the other snubbed titles and actors, Oscar Isaac from Disney+ Hotstar's Marvel series Moon Knight didn't earn a nomination. Isaac's role was a challenging one and he was also praised by fans and critics. However, he earned a nomination for Scenes from a Marriage instead. Actor Margaret Qualley's Netflix series Maid was another deserving title but Inventing Anna took the cake.

Observation #4 'Yellowstone,' 'Bridgerton' Season 2 were showed the cold shoulder

Further, Taylor Sheridan's drama series Yellowstone on Paramount Network was cold-shouldered despite reportedly being television's highest-rated entertainment show during the 2021-2022 season. Season 2 of Bridgerton was a bigger hit than the previous season, but not as per the Emmys which only nominated the series for hairstyling, costumes, and Julia Andrews's voiceover. Apple TV+'s Pachinko too was only nominated for main title design.