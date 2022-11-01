Business

Sensex climbs to 61,121 points, Nifty ends near 18,150

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 01, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.82% to end at 8,762 points

The Sensex and Nifty indices on Tuesday showed an upward trend, continuing their winning streak for the fourth day. Sensex rose 0.61% to 61,121.35 points while the Nifty gained 0.73% to end at 18,145.4. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.82% to close at 8,762.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PHARMA and NIFTY IT emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.33%, 2.07%, and 1.86%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Divis Labs, and NTPC emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 6.98%, 6.59%, and 5.4%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Axis Bank, UPL, and Eicher Motors emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.7%, 1.58%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.09% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.09% to Rs. 82.7 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on November 1, with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.41 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Asian markets on Tuesday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 2.62%, 5.23%, and 0.33% to settle at 2,969.2 points, 15,455.27 points, and 27,678.92 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.03% lower to 10,988.15 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,609.05, a 0.44% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,598.90, down 1.01%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $326.61 (0.28% down), and $0.4128 (0.85% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 27.03% higher than yesterday at $0.1557.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.