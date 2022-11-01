Sensex climbs to 61,121 points, Nifty ends near 18,150
The Sensex and Nifty indices on Tuesday showed an upward trend, continuing their winning streak for the fourth day. Sensex rose 0.61% to 61,121.35 points while the Nifty gained 0.73% to end at 18,145.4. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.82% to close at 8,762.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.
On Tuesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PHARMA and NIFTY IT emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.33%, 2.07%, and 1.86%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Divis Labs, and NTPC emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 6.98%, 6.59%, and 5.4%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Axis Bank, UPL, and Eicher Motors emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.7%, 1.58%, and 1.3%, respectively.
On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.09% to Rs. 82.7 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on November 1, with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.41 per barrel.
Asian markets on Tuesday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 2.62%, 5.23%, and 0.33% to settle at 2,969.2 points, 15,455.27 points, and 27,678.92 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.03% lower to 10,988.15 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,609.05, a 0.44% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,598.90, down 1.01%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $326.61 (0.28% down), and $0.4128 (0.85% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 27.03% higher than yesterday at $0.1557.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.