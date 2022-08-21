Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg marries Tom Bernthal in Wyoming
Business executive and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg and founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, Tom Bernthal, have officially tied the knot! The couple, who share a love of country music, got married Western-style on a ranch in Wyoming on Saturday (August 20). The groom, Bernthal, also ditched the classic wedding tux for cowboy boots and jeans. Congratulations to the newly married couple!
The couple took to their social media handles to share a simple yet adorable photo of their wedding. The former Meta chief operating officer wrote, "MARRIED (sic)." Bernthal, too, shared the same photograph and penned a sweet note talking about how they both had experienced loss before and weren't sure if they would ever find love again until they met each other.
The couple's five children were present as members of the bridal party. Sandberg has a daughter and a son with her late husband Dave Goldberg, while Bernthal has three children. The groom told People that "it is our wedding as the seven of us." "We keep saying, 'We're all getting married,'" Sandberg added further. Both their families played key roles in the wedding ceremonies.
The couple, through their wedding, started a positive initiative to raise funds for victims of child marriage and poverty. Instead of bringing gifts, they urged guests to donate to non-profit organizations and they reportedly raised around $10M, too. Sandberg said that they were making donations themselves but were also "inviting our guests to celebrate with us and try to end child marriage."
Rob Goldberg, the brother of Sandberg's late husband, served as the co-officiant for the ceremony, which he said was "as close to Dave's blessing as possible." In fact, Rob played cupid for the couple as they began dating in 2019 after being introduced by him. Reportedly, he knew that close friend Bernthal was looking for "someone to build a life with" after his divorce.
In 2021, Sandberg wrote a love letter to Bernthal that was published by Good Housekeeping. She wrote, "He [Rob] just knew I had to meet you," and added, "when I shook your hand for the first time, I had no clue that you would be the one to change my life." She also wrote that they found a "new path forward" together.