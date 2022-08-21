Business

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg marries Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg marries Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 21, 2022, 10:30 am 3 min read

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot! (Photo credit: Instagram/@sherylsandberg)

Business executive and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg and founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, Tom Bernthal, have officially tied the knot! The couple, who share a love of country music, got married Western-style on a ranch in Wyoming on Saturday (August 20). The groom, Bernthal, also ditched the classic wedding tux for cowboy boots and jeans. Congratulations to the newly married couple!

Announcement Couple announced their wedding with a simple photograph

The couple took to their social media handles to share a simple yet adorable photo of their wedding. The former Meta chief operating officer wrote, "MARRIED (sic)." Bernthal, too, shared the same photograph and penned a sweet note talking about how they both had experienced loss before and weren't sure if they would ever find love again until they met each other.

Instagram Post See the photograph here

Instagram post A post shared by tom_bernthal on August 21, 2022 at 9:31 am IST

Family Wedding was attended by the couple's families, children

The couple's five children were present as members of the bridal party. Sandberg has a daughter and a son with her late husband Dave Goldberg, while Bernthal has three children. The groom told People that "it is our wedding as the seven of us." "We keep saying, 'We're all getting married,'" Sandberg added further. Both their families played key roles in the wedding ceremonies.

Information Guests were asked to donate to charities, not bring gifts

The couple, through their wedding, started a positive initiative to raise funds for victims of child marriage and poverty. Instead of bringing gifts, they urged guests to donate to non-profit organizations and they reportedly raised around $10M, too. Sandberg said that they were making donations themselves but were also "inviting our guests to celebrate with us and try to end child marriage."

Relationship A look at their relationship so far

Rob Goldberg, the brother of Sandberg's late husband, served as the co-officiant for the ceremony, which he said was "as close to Dave's blessing as possible." In fact, Rob played cupid for the couple as they began dating in 2019 after being introduced by him. Reportedly, he knew that close friend Bernthal was looking for "someone to build a life with" after his divorce.

Letter Sandberg penned heart-warming love letter to Bernthal

In 2021, Sandberg wrote a love letter to Bernthal that was published by Good Housekeeping. She wrote, "He [Rob] just knew I had to meet you," and added, "when I shook your hand for the first time, I had no clue that you would be the one to change my life." She also wrote that they found a "new path forward" together.