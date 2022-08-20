Business

You can now order printouts from Blinkit: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 20, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

There is no minimum order value required to order printouts from Blinkit (Photo credit: Blinkit)

Blinkit, the Zomato-owned grocery delivery app, has launched a new service to make it stand out in the crowded quick commerce segment - delivery of printouts. The company has introduced the service in certain parts of Delhi-NCR. Printouts will be delivered to your doorstep in just 11 minutes. You'll be able to order both black and white and color printouts.

Context Why does this story matter?

Blinkit is one of the major players in India's quick commerce market, which is projected to grow by 10-15 times to $5 billion by 2025. Its foray into delivering printouts is a strategic move to widen the company's portfolio of services offered.

The fact that categories other than grocery are better to make higher margins and average order value (AOV) is an added benefit.

Printouts The printout service is available till midnight

Blinkit's 'printouts to doorstep' service is only available in a few parts of Delhi-NCR at the moment. It will charge Rs. 9/page for black and white printouts and Rs. 19/page for colored ones. The service is available from 6 am to 12 am. Customers are not required to order in bulk to avail of the service, as there is no minimum order requirement.

How to The service will support all popular file formats

To order printouts from Blinkit, you have to first go to the app. You should then determine whether the service is available in your area or not. After that, click 'Upload file' on the app. You'll have the option to choose between black and white, color, single-sided, and double-sided. The service will support all popular formats, such as jpeg, jpg, png, and pdf.

Privacy and security Uploaded documents will be deleted from servers after printing

When we talk about an online printout service, the question of privacy certainly comes into play. Blinkit has assured that once printed, uploaded documents will be deleted from its servers. It has also clarified that the service complies with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) guidelines. In case of any issues, customers can reach Blinkit via live chat on the order summary page.

Official words Useful service, especially at the rates it is available: Blinkit

About the printout service, Jitesh Goel, Product Manager at Blinkit said, "Have never had a printer at home and getting it from a cyber cafe or library or neighbors or offices has always been cumbersome, especially when it's needed at the point of approaching deadlines." "This (Blinkit's printout service) should be really useful, especially at the rates it is available at," he added.