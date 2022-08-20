Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Tether rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Tether rates

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 20, 2022, 11:03 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 16.4% compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped 7.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,137.71. It is 13.4% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 10.0% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,638.52. It is down 16.4% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $404.92 billion and $196.58 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $285.56, which is down 2.2% from yesterday and a 12.8% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 6.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 10.2% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 7.0%) and $0.066 (down 6.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 19% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $36.69 (down 4.2%), $7.41 (down 5.4%), $0.000011 (flat), and $0.77 (down 4.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 19.1%, while Polka Dot has fallen 21.8%. Shiba Inu is up 6.1% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 14.7%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Trust Wallet Token, Mina, Celsius, Shiba Inu, and Fei USD. They are trading at $1.06 (up 8.18%), $0.77 (up 5.78%), $2.76 (up 4.51%), $0.000011 (up 0.53%), and $0.99 (up 0.34%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.2%), $0.99 (down 0.4%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000088 (down 4.47%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, Chiliz, Gnosis, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $34.23 (down 11.34%), $1,645.32 (down 9.57%), $0.11 (down 9.09%), $176.89 (down 8.89%), and $1.95 (down 8.63%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $20.99 billion (up 54.32%) and $2.98 billion (up 77.43%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $3.34 billion, which is up 90.01% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $22.93 (up 0.54%), $7.10 (up 0.62%), $21,190.26 (up 0.35%), and $7.11 (up 0.59%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.26 (up 1.17%), $5.30 (up 1.15%), $0.88 (up 0.67%), $1.06 (up 0.97%), and $1.62 (up 0.99%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.47 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.28 trillion.