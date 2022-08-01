Business

Zomato plans new parent organization 'Eternal' with multiple-CEO structure

Zomato plans new parent organization 'Eternal' with multiple-CEO structure

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 01, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

Zomato wants to model its business after its largest shareholder Info Edge

Zomato is internally rebranding itself as 'Eternal' and will have separate CEOs for each of its companies. The move was announced by founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a note on the company's Slack channel last week. This indicates that the firm wants to model itself after Info Edge, which is one of its early investors and largest shareholders.

Context Why does this story matter?

Zomato wants to become a group company with a diverse range of businesses ranging from food delivery to logistics.

Its share has witnessed intense sell-off pressure, and it is unclear whether the firm will morph to Eternal.

As the firm expands, it has become essential to have different personnel in charge of various companies.

Plans The multiple CEOs will work as peers

Goyal described how the business will operate in his message. "We are transitioning from a company where I was the CEO to a place where we will have multiple CEOs running each of our businesses, all acting as peers to each other." He also said that the top bosses will work as a team to build a "single large and seamless organization" called Eternal.

Goals Eternal is also a mission statement

Goyal also claimed that Eternal is a mission statement. He described it as "Boundless, timeless, undying, endless, and permanent." Eternal comprises multiple companies, including Zomato (delivery plus dining out), Feeding India, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. While Eternal is an internal name as of now, its logo will soon be seen at the company's offices as well as accessories such as t-shirts.

Expansion A look at Zomato's recent investments

Zomato bought grocery delivery startup Blinkit for $570 million recently. It made six investments worth around $200 million in the past one year, including $75 million in Shiprocket and $50 million each in cure.fit, and Magicpin. It also invested $15 million in adtech company Adonmo, $5 million in food robotics firm Mukunda, and $5 million in restaurant software company UrbanPiper.