Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 31, 2022, 12:02 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has increased 8.98% from last week (Photo credit: Bitcoinist)

Bitcoin has risen 0.3% over the last 24 hours to trade at $23,819.62. It is up 5.8% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.07% from yesterday and is trading at $1,702.95. From the previous week, it is up 8.98%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $454.99 billion and $204.32 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $294.92, which is 1.1% higher compared to yesterday and 13.7% up since last week. The current price of XRP stands at $0.33, up 6.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.1% higher compared to last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 3.9%) and $0.077 (up 4.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 9.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $44.04 (up 5.4%), $8.27 (down 0.3%), $0.000011 (up 4.4%), and $0.99 (up 5.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 9.7%, while Polka Dot has risen by 12.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.6% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 10.9% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Filecoin, Oasis Network, Yearn Finance, Arweave, and Hedera. They are trading at $8.48 (up 30.06%), $0.088 (up 18.34%), $12,163.13 (up 11.74%), $14.89 (up 8.97%), and $0.077 (up 8.62%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 0.35%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Internet Computer, Qtum, Axie Infinity, Decred, and Zilliqa. They are trading at $8.37 (down 4.65%), $4.42 (down 3.47%), $18.94 (down 2.36%), $27.73 (down 1.96%), and $0.044 (down 1.60%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $15.96 billion (up 29.44%) and $1.7 billion (up 39.18%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.66 billion, which is up 26.3% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $24.79 (up 1.47%), $8.91 (up 1.33%), $23,787.29 (up 0.21%), and $7.94 (up 0.37%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $6.83 (up 0.89%), $1.96 (up 1.02%), $1.03 (up 1.01%), $1.36 (up 0.65%), and $1.84 (up 1.45%), respectively.