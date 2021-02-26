The last time Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg hit headlines for her personal life was February 2020, when she announced her engagement to marketing CEO and former NBC News producer, Thomas 'Tom' Bernthal. Now, she has shared "an open love letter" to Bernthal. The Facebook second-in-command took to Instagram to post the heart-warming letter, where she tagged noted magazine, Good Housekeeping.

Instagram Post I hope this letter brings you hope, Sheryl writes

A post shared by sherylsandberg on February 26, 2021

Tragedy Sheryl's letter started with her husband Dave's death

"When I lost Dave in 2015, my whole world turned upside down. I really wasn't sure I could ever devote my heart to another person like that," began her letter to Bernthal. The billionaire Facebook bigshot's husband died of a heart attack at the age of 48 on May 1, 2015. The couple had flown to Mexico for a trip when tragedy struck her.

Courage The top executive had also shared her tragedy on Facebook

Ten days after Sheryl, a mother of two, returned to work, where her colleagues couldn't bring themselves up to talk to her. "Everyone looked at me like I was a ghost," she had shared with her boss, Mark Zuckerberg, who said that her colleagues wanted to talk, but "they just don't know what to say." Within a month, she narrated her loss on Facebook.

Engagement Kelton Global CEO Bernthal had proposed to Sheryl in 2020

The 51-year-old found a new lease of life, thanks to Rob, the brother of her deceased husband, who introduced her to his friend, Bernthal. Love happened and Bernthal, CEO of Kelton Global, got engaged to Sheryl on February 1, 2020. He proposed to Sheryl with a ring studded with five diamonds, symbolizing their five children, thus highlighting the importance of their combined family.

Context Option B can be filled with joy; she thanks Bernthal