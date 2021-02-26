All's not well for Ameesha Patel as she has been dragged to court by a businessman, one Ajay Kumar Singh, who claims she cheated him of Rs. 2.5 crore. The matter reached Jharkhand High Court recently and the actress has been given two weeks to file her response. As per Singh, Patel got him to invest in a movie and later backed out.

Case What is the case all about?

The petitioner, who is the proprietor of Lovely World Entertainment, claimed he met Patel during an event in Harmu Housing Colony in 2017. At the end of their meeting, Singh agreed to invest in her movie Desi Magic and transferred Rs. 2.5 crore into her bank account. He accused Patel of not keeping her promise. She apparently refused to return the money as well.

Series of events After hearing matter, court gave Patel two weeks

Singh had been given a cheque by Patel which bounced, reports Bollywood Life, sparking a legal battle. The matter was earlier listed in a lower court before reaching the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Anand Sen heard the matter through a video conference recently and asked Patel to file a response within two weeks. The petitioner has also been given the same duration to respond.

Media Singh had revealed Patel made false promises

Speaking about the case in 2019, Singh had told IANS that he was assured the movie would release in June. "Then I was told that it will release in September. But I will get my money with interest by September. Though I was given a cheque of Rs. 3 crore, it bounced," he had said. Singh alleged he was threatened as well.

Quote Was asked to keep quiet: Singh

"When I tried to do a follow-up, her (Patel's) whole attitude changed and she said I am a small investor and I should keep quiet. But it is my money," he had said.

Films After a envious debut, Patel's Bollywood career didn't take off