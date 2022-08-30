Technology

How to order groceries from JioMart using WhatsApp?

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 30, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

It is now easy for WhatsApp users to shop for groceries in India. Meta has joined hands with JioMart for an in-app shopping experience. Indian customers will be able to see JioMart's entire catalog on WhatsApp and order the groceries of their choice with a simple "Hi." From adding items to cart to payment and delivery, everything will be done without leaving the chat.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reliance Retail is one of India's biggest retail chains. The company, however, hasn't been able to produce similar results in the e-commerce space.

Rivaling Amazon and Flipkart, JioMart hasn't been able to dethrone the traditional e-commerce powerhouses.

Therefore, JioMart on WhatsApp is a crucial opportunity for the company to reach the masses. For WhatsApp, this partnership will help attract new mobile users.

Grocery shopping Send a 'Hi' on JioMart's number to start shopping

The integration between WhatsApp and Jio Platforms-owned JioMart will let users order groceries from the latter through WhatsApp. JioMart on WhatsApp can be accessed by sending a "Hi" to +917977079770. This will take shoppers to JioMart's grocery catalog without leaving the chat. Users will be able to add items to their cart and even make payments to complete the purchase.

Meta First-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of WhatsApp's parent Meta, described the joint venture with JioMart as "the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp." The introduction of JioMart on WhatsApp is the fruition of a partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms that began in 2020. Two years ago, Meta announced a $5.7 billion investment for a 9.99% stake in the e-commerce platform.

Reliance JioMart on WhatsApp is a result of shared vision: Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said, "When Jio Platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian." "The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment to enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping."

Super app Meta aims to make WhatsApp a 'super app'

WhatsApp has typically stayed away from making revenue from ads. Therefore the addition of an e-commerce engine to the app will add to the company's revenue. This partnership also enunciates Meta's desire to make WhatsApp a "super app" — an app that is deeply entrenched in the daily lives of people. We can expect more integrations of similar nature on WhatsApp in the future.

Evolution WhatsApp could become the next WeChat

WhatsApp's desire to be an all-encompassing app stems from the success of WeChat. From ordering food to paying rent, there is nothing that WeChat doesn't do. In the last couple of years, the company has been putting a lot of emphasis on WhatsApp Business, in-app payments, and in-app shopping. With over two billion users, it might be able to pull off a WeChat.