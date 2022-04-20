Technology

WhatsApp video scam claiming Rs. 25 lakh reward returns

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 20, 2022, 11:50 pm 2 min read

Select WhatsApp users are reportedly being targeted by a scam claiming a Rs. 25 lakh reward in a lucky draw for the television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Users receive a video message directing them to call a number, CNN-News18 reported. Reportedly, the same scam was active earlier and had been debunked by the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit. Here's how it works.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps used with roughly two billion monthly active users.

It is also widely used by fraudsters to dupe users of their money.

Several similar scams have been used to trick unsuspecting users into sharing one-time passwords (OTPs), other sensitive information, or directly soliciting money under the pretext of a reward.

Scam What does the video message say?

The video message carries the images of game show hosts Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and billionaire businessperson Mukesh Ambani, CNN-News18 reported. It reportedly informs users that they have won Rs. 25 lakh, asking them to dial 6261343146 via WhatsApp. Users would then be contacted by an "officer" Rana Pratab who will then ask them to share personal details, the report said.

Scam How does the scam work?

Users are then asked to deposit money, the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit told CNN-News18. "Then the victims are told that the lottery amount has been increased to Rs. 45 lakh, Rs. 75 lakh, so on and so forth," it said. "When the victim insists on getting the money or refuses to pay more, they discontinue the WhatsApp numbers," it added.

Delhi Police Delhi Police warns against WhatsApp scams

The Delhi Police has warned such fake WhatsApp forwards usually contain a lot of typos and grammatical errors. If a caller urges you to share personal details, "there is something fishy about the whole thing," the police said. The police requested anyone who receives such messages to take screenshots and approach the nearest police station. (Source: CNN-News18)