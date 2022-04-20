Technology

Samsung's quirky yet wholesome consumer products available in India

Samsung's quirky yet wholesome consumer products available in India

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 20, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Samsung The Serif TV comes with NFC support (Photo credit: Samsung)

When we hear the name Samsung, the first thing that comes to our mind is the multitude of smartphones the company has released over the years. Amid the smartphone revolution, consumer products from Samsung Electronics are often overlooked. It's time for us to take a look at some of the quirky products from Samsung, including the Freestyle projector, the BESPOKE fridge, and Serif TV.

Projector The Freestyle: The portable projector

Think about all the times you've been forced to sit through a presentation with a skewed image. Well, Samsung's Freestyle projector is your answer. The Freestyle is a portable and compact projector that is capable of projecting screens from 30- to 100-inch. It comes with features such as auto keystone correction, auto focus, and auto leveling. In India, it is priced at Rs. 89,990.

Smart dresser AirDresser: The complete closet solution

Samsung AirDresser steams your clothes, sanitizes them, refreshes the scent, and more. It has a refillable water reservoir that steams the clothes. The JetSteam takes care of 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and allergens with the powerful Jet Air system. The smart dresser also takes care of wrinkles, while the in-built deodorizing filter eliminates 99% of odors. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh.

Refrigerator BESPOKE French door refrigerator: Personalize the kitchen like never before

Samsung BESPOKE 4-door Flex French door refrigerator is the brand's crown jewel in kitchen appliances. The fridge has a beverage center and dual Auto Ice Maker. It comes with triple and metal cooling functions. The refrigerator supports Family Hub 6.0 which allows the user to watch TV or access the internet and more. It carries a price-tag of up to Rs. 3.44 lakh.

TV The Serif: Blurs the line between TV and art

Samsung's The Serif QLED TV is not just any TV but is a piece of art. It has a 360-degree all round design, matte finish, and a detachable stand. It bears a 4K QLED display with HDR10+ support. It also has an ambient mode+ feature that let the user set the television according to the mood. The Serif is priced up to Rs. 89,990.