Redmi 10A and 10 Power launched in India: Check features
Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power, in India. The former starts at Rs. 8,499 for its base 3GB/32GB model, while the latter bears a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB variant. They will be available for purchase from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline stores later this week.
- Xiaomi has taken everyone by surprise by launching another smartphone alongside the Redmi 10A.
- Both the handsets pack an "Evolutionary" design with the fingerprint scanner placed within the camera bump.
- The entry-level Redmi 10A is the successor to the 9A smartphone. However, the 10 Power seems like a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 10, with striking color and more RAM.
The Redmi 10A and 10 Power sport a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, they house a squircle camera unit with the fingerprint scanner placed within. The latter also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. The devices offer a 6.53-inch and 6.71-inch LCD screen, respectively, with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The Redmi 10A bears a 13MP (f/2.2) rear snapper with an LED flash. The 10 Power features a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Both the devices have a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 10A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. A Snapdragon 680 chipset fuels the 10 Power handset, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 and has a 6,000mAh battery.
The Redmi 10A costs Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. It can be purchased in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colors starting April 26. The Redmi 10 Power is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB sole model. It comes in Sport Orange and Power Black colors and will be available for purchase soon.