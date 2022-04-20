Technology

Redmi 10A and 10 Power launched in India: Check features

Redmi 10A and 10 Power launched in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 20, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Redmi 10A and 10 Power offer an HD+ LCD screen (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power, in India. The former starts at Rs. 8,499 for its base 3GB/32GB model, while the latter bears a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB variant. They will be available for purchase from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline stores later this week.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi has taken everyone by surprise by launching another smartphone alongside the Redmi 10A.

Both the handsets pack an "Evolutionary" design with the fingerprint scanner placed within the camera bump.

The entry-level Redmi 10A is the successor to the 9A smartphone. However, the 10 Power seems like a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 10, with striking color and more RAM.

Design and display The handsets feature an HD+ LCD screen

The Redmi 10A and 10 Power sport a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, they house a squircle camera unit with the fingerprint scanner placed within. The latter also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. The devices offer a 6.53-inch and 6.71-inch LCD screen, respectively, with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information Redmi 10 Power has a 50MP dual rear camera setup

The Redmi 10A bears a 13MP (f/2.2) rear snapper with an LED flash. The 10 Power features a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Both the devices have a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The devices boot Android 11

The Redmi 10A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. A Snapdragon 680 chipset fuels the 10 Power handset, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Pocket-pinch Redmi 10A and 10 Power: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 10A costs Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. It can be purchased in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colors starting April 26. The Redmi 10 Power is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB sole model. It comes in Sport Orange and Power Black colors and will be available for purchase soon.